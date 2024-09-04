Cora Schumacher stirs up Ralf with her declaration

After her ex-spouse Ralf Schumacher's announcement of his sexual orientation, Cora Schumacher initially mentioned that she would revert to her original surname, Brinkmann. However, she has now contradicted this decision, saying, "Given the uproar, I don't wish to relinquish Schumacher."

Following Ralf's July release of a couple picture with his partner, celebrating his coming out, the former couple engaged in a heated argument through their Instagram channels. The conflict began with Cora's Der Spiegel interview, where she discussed Ralf's coming out for the first time. She claimed to have found out about it through the media like everyone else. Ralf was not satisfied with this claim and published private chat logs to support his version.

Cora now reports feeling better. She stated, "Despite many people's happiness: No, I haven't lost my laughter." Then she revealed, "And my name - let me think about it - I'll keep it. Now more than ever. Now that everyone is upset about it."

She had initially planned to relinquish the famous surname. During the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Die legendeäre Stunde danach" in August, she was introduced as Cora Brinkmann. Now, she explains her change of heart: "But no, it has caused me enough distress and sorrow. Cora Schumacher is the brand I've independently built. I'll be called Caroline Brinkmann often enough in private, so I'd like to remain Cora Schumacher in public."

Cora and Ralf were married from 2001 to 2015. They had been separated for six years before their divorce. Their son, David, unlike his mother, maintains a close relationship with his father and chose a career path similar to his father's.

Cora explains why she is now reconsidering sharing the surname: "I won't give Ralf the satisfaction, no. I want to balance things out first, considering what he's dug up. He sued me for ten years, bending the rules until they broke. Legal fees, so I wouldn't disclose that I discovered at the end of our marriage that the Danube isn't an island, and he's been gay all along, and I'm not crazy." She finds it "very fair" if her ex-husband "makes amends for it."

Did Cora make a mistake here? After all, in her Der Spiegel interview, she claimed not to have known about Ralf's sexuality before his coming out. She said she had simply "turned a blind eye" to the rumors during their marriage and focused instead on "having a wonderful life, a wonderful status."

"Indeed, she too had her doubts at some point, but Ralf always denied it. Consequently, I naturally felt more and more conflicted, not knowing if my mind was playing tricks on me," the 'Spiegel' quoted Cora Schumacher further. "But Ralf was always my most trusted advisor. I trusted him blindly. And that's why his word was law."

