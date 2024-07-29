Instagram - Cora Schumacher posts a weeping wedding picture - Fans analyze the hidden message

Your religious wedding is nearly 22 years old. When Cora Schumacher stood before the altar with racing driver Ralf Schumacher, she was 25 years old. In mid-July, Ralf Schumacher came out publicly and appeared on Instagram for the first time with his friend Étienne.

Cora Schumacher remained silent. Only the occasional "Like" from the racing driver's ex-wife can be found on the friend's pictures. An indication that Cora can handle the situation and apparently knows that her ex-husband now loves a man. However, she has not made any public statement or reaction to Ralf Schumacher's coming-out yet.

A picture that Cora Schumacher has now posted on Instagram is causing discussions.

Coincidentally, at this moment, she posts a photo excerpt that shows her crying at her wedding. Her gaze looks empty, it does not seem to be tears of joy. She chooses the words: "Tears reveal more than words..." along with the hashtag #reallove and a red heart as the caption. According to "Bild Zeitung," the broken heart emoji was there first, but then was deleted by her. What exactly the 47-year-old wants to convey with her posting remains a mystery. The fans, however, have an idea, they suspect a hidden message.

Cora Schumacher apparently has many followers who analyze her posting favorably

Under the picture, countless comments are swirling. Her followers analyze the latest post in great detail. A user writes: "Dear Cora, I don't want to know how you have felt in the last few years. That your ex-husband has finally come out is good for him, but now we understand your many tears. His clean man image bothers me a lot. (sic) I hope you can straighten your crown and finally live your life."

Another user writes: "A man who comes out after years is celebrated, while the woman, regardless of whether she knew it from the beginning or not, is publicly ridiculed. What a world."

Cora herself remains silent about the reason for the posting, perhaps she is simply letting the fans speak in the comment section. A follower formulated it this way: "What does it matter... It's all a big lie."

Ralf and Cora Schumacher were married for 14 years, the marriage lasted until February 2015.

