Cora Schumacher is temporarily halting her Instagram break.

Cora Schumacher, who had taken a break from social media a week prior, returned with an enigmatic statement. She shared on Instagram that seeking professional help to cope with emotional distress, such as dealing with painful experiences, is just as crucial as tending to a physical injury like a broken leg. She emphasized that acknowledging and seeking help for emotional pain demonstrates strength, not weakness.

She accompanied her message with two emoticons: a heart-shaped bandage and a bandaged heart. Providing support to those enduring abuse, domestic violence, or other traumatic experiences, she encouraged them to reach out to helplines or counseling services, assuring them they were not alone.

Cora's decision to step away from social media came after an increase in hate messages and death threats following a comment from her son, David. This was preceded by a public disagreement with her ex-husband, Ralf Schumacher, during which David accused Cora of experiencing mental health issues.

Rumors suggest that Cora's latest post may be a response to the current allegations against singer and DSDS juror, Pietro Lombardi. Reports from "Bild" stated that the police confirmed a domestic violence incident at Lombardi's residence on October 7th. However, Lombardi's legal counsel denied the claims of violence against him.

The quote "Only the weak are truly strong" attributed to doctor and intellectual Albert Schweitzer (1865 - 1965) was also included in Schumacher's post.

Critics had further attacked Cora after her withdrawal from social media, with Carmen Geiss, a close friend of Ralf Schumacher, accusing her about using her in the past to cover up affairs.

