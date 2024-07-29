Cora Schumacher is crying

After Ralf Schumacher's coming out, his ex-wife Cora has kept a low profile. Until now. On Instagram, the 47-year-old has shared a photo from their church wedding in 2002, accompanied by a cryptic message.

Tens of thousands of people celebrated former racing driver Ralf Schumacher's coming out on social media two weeks ago. Cora's silence seemed even louder, given that the former glamour model usually doesn't shy away from headlines about her marriage to the father of her son David. While countless celebrities reacted to the love news, Cora remained silent. Until now.

On Instagram, Cora has posted a picture from her 2002 church wedding with the former Formula 1 driver. "Tears reveal more than words..." is the cryptic caption next to the close-up of Cora, with a tear running down her face, accompanied by the hashtag #reallove. According to Bild, an initial version of the post included a broken heart emoji, which she later replaced with an intact one.

Reactions to the post are mixed. One fan defends Cora, saying, "As everyone here is saying, you should just be happy for your ex and move on. No one knows how long he's known he's gay, or if Cora even had to stay silent all these years. No one knows the full story, so stop acting like she should be super happy now just because he is." Another comment reads, "It breaks my heart to think about what this woman has gone through these past years."

Some Instagram users, however, aren't impressed by Cora's public display of emotion. "To present yourself as a victim now, after all these years, just to profit from media attention, is simply disgusting. Shame on you, Frau Schumacher!" or "Goodness, there are so many people who discover their sexuality later in life. What's the problem? You can't just portray your whole life as a lie now," are some of the comments.

What Cora Schumacher wants to express with the photo remains unclear. It's also uncertain whether she knew about her husband's homosexuality during their marriage or found out later. However, it's doubtful that she only found out two weeks ago, as his close circle, including family and prominent friends like Robert and Carmen Geiss, had known about his relationship with Frenchman Étienne for years.

Earlier this year, Cora made some remarks about Ralf Schumacher on RTL's Dschungelcamp that can now be interpreted as hints about his homosexuality. She said she wasn't entirely sure if he married her out of love, and that she was always honest with him, but not the other way around. She also mentioned a "non-disclosure agreement" and the importance of respecting each other's personal rights. "It's pointless to discuss this in public," she concluded.

Ralf Schumacher confirmed the long-rumored speculation about his sexuality on July 14th with his coming out. While married to Cora from 2001 to 2009, which ended in divorce in 2015, there were many rumors about his sexual orientation. However, both parties consistently denied these rumors. "If anyone can attest to Ralf being anything but gay, it's me. He's sometimes as persistent as a real lady's man," Cora told Bild newspaper in 2007.

