Cora Schumacher expresses disappointment upon Ralph's public announcement.

The auto racing competitor and his former spouse engaged in a heated public verbal dispute. A significant point of contention revolved around the timing and manner in which Cora became aware of his coming-out.

 Viktoria Klein
1 min read
A snapshot capturing their joint married life: Cora and Ralf Schumacher in the year 2007.

Cora Schumacher mentionedly didn't get a heads-up about her ex-hubby Ralf's sexual orientation revelation. She shared her feelings, stating, "I would've appreciated it if Ralf had shared this with me or at least confided in me. It would've felt like a sign of respect. However, I learned about his coming out from the media instead."

Ralf and Etienne's Love Affair Unveiled

The 49-year-old openly declared himself as gay last month, also sharing details about his partner, Etienne.

Following Cora's interview, Ralf took to Instagram to clarify things: "Despite all the commotion, I want to make it clear that Cora congratulated us when she believed we tied the knot in September 2023." She was joyful for them.

He chose not to respond to Cora's critique about his lack of prior notification. He concluded his post by stating, "We both prefer some privacy right now."

Cora's Emotional Response

Ralf Schumacher is Michael Schumacher's younger brother, a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, and a successful racer himself. He and Cora were married but have been separated for quite some time now.

In Spiegel, Cora shared her feelings of hurt. "Learning about Ralf's coming out beforehand was a painful experience for me," she stated at 47 years old.

"Cora found it unprecedented that she wasn't privy to Ralf's emotion-laden announcement."

"Amidst the news of Ralf's revelation, Cora shared her feelings: 'I wished we could've had a private conversation first'."

