Coordinate for Habeck to subdue Lindner.

Economy Minister Habeck Stirs Controversy within Coalition

Minister Robert Habeck is part of the German delegation attending the German-Indian government consultations in New Delhi. As the debate heats up within the coalition, Finance Minister Lindner, situated in New York, is giving the matter some thought. Just a day before departing to India, Habeck raised eyebrows with his proposals for revitalizing the economy.

Habeck published a 14-page document suggesting a shift in fiscal policy, a concept the FDP finds unacceptable. He proposed a 10% unbureaucratic premium for companies' investments, to be debt-financed and offset against their tax liabilities. The details of the financing and the exact amount involved, however, remain unclear. A proposed infrastructure modernization fund, dubbed "Germany Fund," is another contentious issue due to its requirement for relaxing the debt brake or bypassing established fiscal rules.

Red Flags Raised

Habeck's proposals of a billion-euro fund to assist companies resurfaced in February. Finance Minister Lindner dismissed the idea then, citing the unfeasibility of taking on debts to the tune of hundreds of billions of euros. The FDP advocates for general tax cuts to boost the economy, hoping the growth will generate sufficient revenues.

Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki of the FDP had some skepticism over the proposals when they were first presented. Finance Minister Lindner criticized Habeck for demanding a fundamentally different economic policy for Germany, adding that this move was incredibly disruptive.

Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit noted the lack of coordination within the federal government regarding Habeck's proposals, which he described as a great topic for political debate. Meanwhile, Habeck tried to soften his stance, assuring Lindner that his plan was a tax reduction proposal instead, hinting that the FDP should approve of it.

As the Minister of Economy, Habeck has been under pressure due to the missteps surrounding the failed heating law. His popularity has suffered as a result, a stark contrast to the high ratings that marked the beginning of the traffic light coalition. Habeck is preparing for the Greens' party conference in November, where he is likely to be nominated as the leading candidate. The ongoing debate with Lindner will undoubtedly intensify before then.

