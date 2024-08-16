Table of Contents

After the heat and storms, the weather will calm down a bit towards the weekend - at least in most of Germany. The German Weather Service (DWD) explains: "During the day, a cold front will move over northwestern Germany. This will be followed by moderately warm maritime air, while very warm to hot subtropical air remains dominant. This means that the intense heat in central and northern Germany has come to an end for now. However, high summer temperatures will persist in the south and east for the time being."

Calm weather in the north, possible thunderstorms in Bavaria and Saxony

The risk of thunderstorms remains high there. The DWD expects "isolated thunderstorms today in the afternoon and evening south of the Danube, possibly also spreading to the Swabian Alb and the Bavarian Forest. Heavy rain of up to 20 liters per square meter in a short time is likely, with isolated severe weather events with heavy rain of over 30 liters per square meter in a short time not ruled out."

Residents from NRW to Vorpommern can expect pleasant temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees. In the Lusatia region and in eastern Bavaria, temperatures will rise again to 25 to 32 degrees. Sunny weather with scattered clouds is expected throughout the country.

On Saturday, individual, sometimes strong, thunderstorms will move over the country from the south again. Severe weather is also not ruled out, according to the DWD.

The following maps show the current weather situation:

The interactive map below shows the weather in real-time. You can also retrieve the forecast for a later time using the timeline below the graph. The displayed layer can be changed, for example to thunderstorms, rain or snow, by clicking the top right corner.

This service is provided by Windy.com. The creators use the model from the "European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts" for their displays and forecasts.

The overview below shows the expected maximum temperatures for today. It is provided by the Wetter.de portal, which belongs to RTL Germany like stern. Clicking on the graph will take you to the provider, where you can request further details.

The map above shows the expected level of UV exposure. It is provided by Wetter.de, just like Weather Map II.

The map above shows the thunderstorm warnings issued by the DWD for today. This is a binary weather map, meaning that areas with a thunderstorm warning are colored red, and no coloring indicates no warning.

