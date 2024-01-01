Recipes - Cook once, eat twice: How to turn pumpkin soup into delicious mac 'n cheese

Efficient cooking is not only about preparing delicious dishes, but above all about cleverly reusing food. With the increasing awareness of sustainability and time management in the kitchen, the concept of 'cook once, eat twice' is becoming more and more important. A prime example of this practice is the transformation of a hearty pumpkin soup into an irresistible mac 'n cheese dish the following day. First, prepare a flavorful pumpkin soup. What's left of it becomes the basis for a creamy, cheesy pasta dish the next day. This approach not only saves time and energy, but also offers a wonderful opportunity to give classic recipes a new, exciting twist. Let's get cooking!

Recipes for pumpkin soup and pumpkin mac and cheese

For two people

For the soup

1 small pumpkin (Hokkaido or butternut)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 liter vegetable stock

1 can of coconut milk (400 ml)

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili flakes

Preparation:

Peel, deseed and roughly dice the pumpkin. Peel and dice the onion, peel and finely chop the garlic cloves. Heat the olive oil in a large pan and sauté the onion and garlic cloves until soft and translucent. Add the diced pumpkin and fry for about 5 minutes until lightly browned. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour in a liter of vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Then reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Add the coconut milk and bring the soup to the boil again. Remove the soup from the heat and blend with a hand blender until creamy. The consistency should be thick. Season to taste with cumin and chili flakes. Divide between two bowls and serve hot. Use the rest for the mac 'n cheese.

For the mac 'n cheese

300 g macaroni

300 ml pumpkin soup

100 g Parmesan cheese

salt, pepper

1/2 tsp chili flakes

a few fresh coriander leaves

Preparation:

Cook the pasta al dente according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, heat the pumpkin soup in a pan and stir in the grated Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper if necessary. Drain the pasta water and add the pasta directly to the sauce. Leave to stand briefly. If you like, grate some more Parmesan over it. Garnish with chili flakes and fresh coriander leaves.

