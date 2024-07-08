Controversial influencer Andrew Tate now also charged with tax fraud

Controversial British influencer Andrew Tate, who is facing accusations of sexual assault in both his home country and Romania, has been charged with tax fraud in the UK. Sarah Clarke, the prosecutor, told the court in London that the brothers were "serial fraudsters." She accused them of not paying any taxes on internet earnings of 21 million pounds (approximately 25 million Euros) in the UK between 2014 and 2022.

The stated earnings were primarily generated through internet sales and activities on the paid online platform OnlyFans, where users share videos and photos with explicit content. In her indictment, Clarke referred to a video of Andrew Tate in which he says: "When I lived in England, I refused to pay taxes."

British authorities have already obtained an international arrest warrant for the brothers in relation to criminal investigations into rape and human trafficking. They have been living in Romania since some time and were arrested at the end of 2022. Andrew Tate is accused of rape. Additionally, it is alleged that the 37-year-old and his younger brother, aged 35, lured women into their trap by pretending to have feelings for them and then forced them to produce pornographic films.

The brothers are currently on bail in Romania. Originally, they were not allowed to leave the country, but recently a court in Bucharest granted them permission to travel within the European Union until the trial begins. They deny all the allegations.

