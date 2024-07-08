After rape allegations - Controversial influencer Andrew Tate charged with tax fraud

Controversial British influencer Andrew Tate, who is facing accusations of sexual assault in both the UK and Romania, has been charged with tax evasion in the UK. Sarah Clarke, the prosecutor, stated in court in London on Monday that the brothers had failed to pay any taxes on internet earnings of 21 million pounds (approximately 25 million Euros) between 2014 and 2022.

Andrew Tate admitted to the tax evasion in a video. The earnings, according to the statement, were primarily generated through internet sales and activities on the paid online platform OnlyFans, where users share videos and photos with sexual content. Clarke referred to a video of Andrew Tate in her indictment, in which he says: "When I lived in England, I refused to pay taxes."

British authorities have already issued an international arrest warrant for the brothers due to criminal investigations into sexual assault and human trafficking. They have been living in Romania since some time and were arrested at the end of 2022. Andrew Tate is accused of sexual assault. Additionally, it is alleged that the 37-year-old and his younger brother tricked women into falling in love with them and then forced them to produce pornographic films.

The brothers are currently free in Romania. Initially, they were not allowed to leave the country, but recently a court in Bucharest granted them permission to travel within the European Union until the trial begins. They deny all the allegations.

Despite facing accusations of rape in both Great Britain and Romania, influential figure Andrew Tate also stands accused of tax fraud in Great Britain, with authorities claiming he failed to pay taxes on earnings of 21 million pounds from online activities between 2014 and 2022. Andrew Tate, the British influencer under investigation for sexual misconduct in Romania, admitted to tax evasion in a video, stating, "When I lived in England, I refused to pay taxes." Amidst the ongoing investigations into sexual assault and human trafficking in Great Britain, Andrew Tate, the Romania-residing influencer, is also facing charges of tax fraud in his homeland.

Read also: