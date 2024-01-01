New Year's Eve - Control center: More than 1000 operations in and around Nuremberg

In Nuremberg and the surrounding area, the fire and rescue services were called out to more than 1,000 incidents on New Year's Eve. The integrated control center in Nuremberg recorded around 770 calls for the rescue service and around 250 calls for the fire department by Monday morning, according to a spokesperson on New Year's Eve. There were no major incidents, but there were several more serious burn injuries.

In addition to Nuremberg, the control center is also responsible for the cities of Fürth and Erlangen as well as the districts of Fürth, Nürnberger Land and Erlangen-Höchstadt. In the city of Nuremberg alone, helpers were called out to more than 500 incidents.

From midnight onwards, the fire departments in Nuremberg were in continuous operation due to numerous smaller fires. According to reports, the fire department was able to prevent larger fires by intervening quickly. Ten people were injured by fireworks. One person was so seriously injured that he was taken by helicopter to a specialist clinic in Munich during the night.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de