- Contractual arrangement between the workforce of private bus transport businesses

Workers in Schleswig-Holstein's private bus firms are set to acquire an extra €275 every month and a swell of €850 for inflation adjustment. This information comes from a deal signed between the union Verdi and the Omnibus Association North (OVN).

As per Verdi, the union, the total wage for these workers will climb by 17.5% as a result of the agreement in 2022. The sum handed out for the inflation adjustment bonus will escalate to a grand total of €2,850. A preliminary deal between the union and OVN was previously sealed in the spring.

This agreement will remain effective until June 2026. However, it still necessitates the approval by relevant committees from within the union and the association, as mentioned.

"The accomplishments from this agreement and the subsequent closures along with these achievements, which undeniably represent significant strides for the employees, are without a doubt, impressive landmarks in history," stated the chief negotiator of Verdi, Sascha Baehring. This agreement not only enhances the financial status of the employees but also bolsters their employment assurance and satisfaction.

