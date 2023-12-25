Weather - Continuous rain subsides temporarily on Tuesday

It continues to rain in North Rhine-Westphalia - in many parts of the state at least until Tuesday. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Monday that the rain would then ease temporarily. According to a severe weather warning, continuous rain is expected in some districts until 6 p.m. on Monday. In other districts until around 9.00 am on Tuesday.

Rainfall of between 15 and 25 liters per square meter is expected to continue in the Bergisches Land and Siegerland regions until Tuesday morning. Another 10 to 20 liters per square meter are expected from the Sauerland to the Weserbergland, according to the DWD.

According to the DWD, a strong westerly current is currently bringing humid and very mild sea air to NRW. Temperatures are expected to rise to 10 to 13 degrees on Monday and up to 8 to 11 degrees on Boxing Day. For Wednesday, the DWD is expecting daily highs of 8 to 10 degrees and more rain in the morning. However, this should gradually subside again towards the evening.

Source: www.stern.de