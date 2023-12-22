Weather - Continuous rain leads to flooding at several measuring stations

The continuous rainfall has led to moderate flooding in the catchment areas of rivers in several parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv), the Ems and Lippe catchment areas are particularly affected, with three and two measuring stations respectively.

However, the second-highest warning threshold was also exceeded on Friday at one measuring station in the Niers and Schwalm catchment areas and one in the Siege catchment area. This indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars. The closure of local traffic routes is possible.

The local authorities will decide what measures need to be taken, said a Lanuv spokesperson. Precautionary measures could include closing roads or laying sandbags.

As of Friday, the highest warning level has not been reached at any measuring station in NRW, which indicates the risk of built-up areas being flooded on a larger scale. According to the Lanuv situation report, however, a further rise in water levels is to be expected into the Christmas period due to the rain.

The soils in North Rhine-Westphalia are already largely saturated due to the rain of the past weeks, so that new precipitation will run off superficially, said the spokesperson.

Measurement data situation report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de