Continuous rain increases flood worries in Thuringia again

After a break over the turn of the year, continuous rain has once again increased flood concerns in parts of Thuringia. On the Werra in southern Thuringia, the water level has been rising again since Tuesday morning following rainfall. According to the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN) in Jena, some water levels are expected to reach the beginning of the reporting period again, especially on Wednesday night. In some cases, a rise to the reporting levels is also to be expected, according to the state office. At five gauges on the Werra, Nahe, Saale, Bere and Unstrut rivers, the water level had already exceeded the pre-warning level on Tuesday.

Thüringer Fernwasserversorgung believes that the dams and flood retention basins are prepared for the predicted new continuous rainfall. After the floods subsided over Christmas, water was released in a controlled manner from the Ratscher reservoir in the Thuringian Forest and the Straußfurt retention basin, which is important for flood protection in the Unstrut region, said plant manager Hans-Dieter Linz on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. This has made it possible to create storage space again. Linz does not currently see a critical point at the dams managed by the district water supply.

The German Weather Service has warned of heavy continuous rain in parts of Thuringia until Friday, particularly in the south-western Thuringian Forest and the southern Harz region.

Dyke breakthrough on the Helme not extended for the time being

On the state border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, a dyke breakthrough created to drain the floodwater in the Helme was not extended for the time being on Tuesday. The rain had led to a slight rise in the water level, said a spokesperson for the Kyffhäuserkreis district office on request. "But we don't need to open the dyke any further." The situation will be reassessed on Wednesday. The dyke near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth was opened by excavators in a controlled manner on a section last Thursday in order to prevent the village of 300 inhabitants from being flooded.

It had already been widened at the turn of the year. Floodwater from the Helme flows through the breach onto surrounding fields. According to the district administration office, there is no danger for Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth. However, rising groundwater has been causing problems for days. According to the district office, residents of individual houses are therefore unable to use the sanitary facilities. A toilet trailer has been set up. On Wednesday, Thuringia's Environment Minister Bernhard Stengele (Greens) wants to see the situation for himself.

