Continuous rain in the low mountain ranges: increasing risk of flooding

In Bavaria, the risk of flooding will increase in the low mountain ranges in the coming days. This was announced by the State Office for the Environment in Augsburg on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting heavy continuous rain, especially in the low...

The remains of New Year's Eve fireworks float at the edge of a flooded meadow in the Itzgrund. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Augsburg - Continuous rain in the low mountain ranges: increasing risk of flooding

In Bavaria, the risk of flooding will increase in the low mountain ranges in the coming days. This was announced by the State Office for the Environment in Augsburg on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting heavy continuous rain, especially in the low mountain ranges - particularly in the Rhön, Franconian Forest, Fichtel Mountains and Bavarian Forest. In eastern Bavaria, it may snow heavily in places until Tuesday afternoon. The water levels in the catchment areas of the Naab, Regen, Franconian Saale, Tauber, Upper Main and Regnitz tributaries are likely to rise.

Flood information

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
