Weather - Continuous rain in NRW: Ruhr dyke in Oberhausen soaked

As a result of the persistent rain, the authorities in several parts of North Rhine-Westphalia are preparing for flooding and rivers bursting their banks.

The Düsseldorf district government has sent firefighters from Mönchengladbach, the district of Viersen and the city of Krefeld to Oberhausen. The authorities there are concerned about a softened dyke on the Ruhr, as the fire department announced on Saturday. The area is being secured with sandbags as a precautionary measure. The authorities are also keeping an eye on the high water levels in East Westphalia on the Weser and in Münsterland on the Ems.

Meanwhile, parts of North Rhine-Westphalia are still under an official storm warning from the German Weather Service. Meteorologists are warning of flooding in streams and rivers as well as road flooding and landslides due to the persistent rain.

Measurement data Situation report Message from Mönchengladbach

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de