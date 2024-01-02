Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswater levelwesterwaldhessestate officeriversreporting leveldwdneckarflood situationenvironmentWiesbadenspessartweatherred hair mountainscontinuous rainvogelsbergfloodrhön

Continuous rain in Hesse: Water levels in rivers rise

It rains and rains. Some rivers are therefore running full to the brim. The flood situation will worsen in many places.

 and  Wendy Allen
2 min read
The heavy rain of the past few days has caused the Lahn to overflow its banks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The heavy rain of the past few days has caused the Lahn to overflow its banks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Continuous rain in Hesse: Water levels in rivers rise

The continuous rain is causing the rivers in Hesse to swell again. According to the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG), the flood situation will worsen significantly again on Tuesday. The German Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for the west and east of Hesse for heavy continuous rain until Thursday.

Including the rain that has already fallen since Monday evening, precipitation amounts of between 45 liters per square meter and even between 60 and 80 liters per square meter in congested areas are expected in some areas until Thursday night, according to the state office. The main focus will be on the Rothaargebirge, Westerwald, Vogelsberg, Rhön and Spessart.

According to the information, reporting level 1 was exceeded at four gauging stations on Tuesday: Bad Karlshafen on the Weser with a rising trend, the Eppstein gauge on the Schwarzbach also with a rising trend and both gauges below the Eder dam: Affoldern and Fritzlar. At reporting level 1, the waters are full to the brim and smaller areas of the banks are flooded.

A significant rise in water levels was expected on the Hessian sections of the Werra and Weser over the course of Tuesday. No reporting levels were exceeded on the Rhine, Main and Neckar on Tuesday, but the authorities expect the water levels there to rise again due to the persistent rain. The Rockenau/Neckar gauge was expected to exceed reporting level 1 on Wednesday night.

According to current forecasts, the state office is expecting many Hessian river basins to exceed reporting level 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday, based on the respective focal points of precipitation. "According to the current status, exceedances of reporting level 2 are also to be expected in the next 24 hours, and isolated exceedances of reporting level 3 cannot be ruled out," warned the authority.

According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood" that floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, towns and villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

Current information on flood severe weather warnings for Hesse

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A Schott AG employee works in the "Lighting and Imaging" department of the glass technology group....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Short-time work continues at two Schott sites

Short-time working continues at two sites of the specialty glass manufacturer Schott. In October, the company announced that 620 of a total of around 3,300 employees at its headquarters in Mainz and more than 700 of a total of around 1,300 employees at its Mitterteich site in Bavaria would be...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Helped arrest people smugglers: Investigation

Following the arrest of a suspected smuggler with the help of three private individuals, they are also being investigated. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Traunstein announced on Tuesday that, due to the injuries medically diagnosed on the arrested man, the main focus is on...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Motor Extended Range MJ 2024.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Greetings from the rear

In addition to the classic electric SUV XC40, Volvo has also worked on its coupé brother, the C40. Now the new more efficient electric motor drives the rear axle and the improved battery is to be used in the extended range. range to provide a range of 582 kilometers.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
Short trip through the Maritime Alps 2023.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Ice age

The year is over and it's time to look back on a unique trip to the Cote d'Azur and across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. What could be better suited to the fun on the bends than a quartet from Zuffenhausen?

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public