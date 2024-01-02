Flood - Continuous rain in Hesse: Water levels in rivers rise

The continuous rain is causing the rivers in Hesse to swell again. According to the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG), the flood situation will worsen significantly again on Tuesday. The German Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for the west and east of Hesse for heavy continuous rain until Thursday.

Including the rain that has already fallen since Monday evening, precipitation amounts of between 45 liters per square meter and even between 60 and 80 liters per square meter in congested areas are expected in some areas until Thursday night, according to the state office. The main focus will be on the Rothaargebirge, Westerwald, Vogelsberg, Rhön and Spessart.

According to the information, reporting level 1 was exceeded at four gauging stations on Tuesday: Bad Karlshafen on the Weser with a rising trend, the Eppstein gauge on the Schwarzbach also with a rising trend and both gauges below the Eder dam: Affoldern and Fritzlar. At reporting level 1, the waters are full to the brim and smaller areas of the banks are flooded.

A significant rise in water levels was expected on the Hessian sections of the Werra and Weser over the course of Tuesday. No reporting levels were exceeded on the Rhine, Main and Neckar on Tuesday, but the authorities expect the water levels there to rise again due to the persistent rain. The Rockenau/Neckar gauge was expected to exceed reporting level 1 on Wednesday night.

According to current forecasts, the state office is expecting many Hessian river basins to exceed reporting level 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday, based on the respective focal points of precipitation. "According to the current status, exceedances of reporting level 2 are also to be expected in the next 24 hours, and isolated exceedances of reporting level 3 cannot be ruled out," warned the authority.

According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood" that floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, towns and villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

