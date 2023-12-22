Weather forecast - Continuous rain in Hesse: also over Christmas

People in Hesse have to prepare for rainy days after the storm departs. The German Weather Service (DWD) reported continuous rain and windy to stormy weather on Friday. Highs are expected to reach between six and ten degrees. It is expected to rain almost all the way through to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach between seven and ten degrees and on Christmas Eve between nine and eleven degrees. According to the DWD, it will also remain very cloudy throughout the weekend.

DWD forecast

Source: www.stern.de