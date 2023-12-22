Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdwdchristmasOffenbachstorm lowweathercontinuous rainpredictionhesseweather forecastsaint's eve

Continuous rain in Hesse: also over Christmas

People in Hesse have to prepare for rainy days after the storm departs. The German Weather Service (DWD) reported continuous rain and windy to stormy weather on Friday. Highs are expected to reach between six and ten degrees. It is expected to rain almost all the way through to Christmas Eve...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Wearing rubber boots, a woman walks across a slightly flooded street. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Wearing rubber boots, a woman walks across a slightly flooded street. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather forecast - Continuous rain in Hesse: also over Christmas

People in Hesse have to prepare for rainy days after the storm departs. The German Weather Service (DWD) reported continuous rain and windy to stormy weather on Friday. Highs are expected to reach between six and ten degrees. It is expected to rain almost all the way through to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach between seven and ten degrees and on Christmas Eve between nine and eleven degrees. According to the DWD, it will also remain very cloudy throughout the weekend.

DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The stalls at the 589th Dresden Striezelmarkt are brightly lit at the opening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest