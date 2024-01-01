Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscontinuous rainblack forestdwdturn of the yearsouthwestweatherworking daycoolingbaden-württembergstuttgartweekendnew year

Continuous rain in Baden-Württemberg - cooling off at the weekend

Enjoying the days after New Year in the sunshine? You can forget it in Baden-Württemberg for now. After the umbrella and waterproof footwear, thicker clothing is the order of the day.

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Continuous rain in Baden-Württemberg - cooling off at the weekend

The first working day of the new year in the southwest is more of an invitation to stay at home: the German Weather Service is predicting heavy , continuous rain for large parts of the country. Up to 60 liters per square meter could fall in the northeast by Thursday morning, and even up to 100 liters in the congested areas of the Black Forest - more than half of this in the first 24 hours until Wednesday morning. In addition, there will be widespread gale-force gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour until early Tuesday, and even hurricane-force gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour on the Feldberg.

"It won't be a day for the sun, only south of the Alb may it get a little drier," said DWD meteorologist Thomas Schuster in Stuttgart on Monday. However, flooding like in the north is not an issue. "80 liters is still possible," explained Schneider after consulting with the flood forecasting center. At best, streams in the Black Forest could briefly burst their banks.

Even after the rainfall has subsided, it will remain too mild for the time of year with daily highs in the double-digit range. By the weekend, however, the weather situation will change and it will get colder from the north. Temperatures will then only be just above freezing during the day. There could even be snow towards Upper Swabia. However, the weather models are still subject to uncertainties, emphasized Schuster.

DWD warning report Baden-Württemberg Weather report Baden-Württemberg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest