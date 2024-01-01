Weather - Continuous rain in Baden-Württemberg - cooling off at the weekend

The first working day of the new year in the southwest is more of an invitation to stay at home: the German Weather Service is predicting heavy , continuous rain for large parts of the country. Up to 60 liters per square meter could fall in the northeast by Thursday morning, and even up to 100 liters in the congested areas of the Black Forest - more than half of this in the first 24 hours until Wednesday morning. In addition, there will be widespread gale-force gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour until early Tuesday, and even hurricane-force gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour on the Feldberg.

"It won't be a day for the sun, only south of the Alb may it get a little drier," said DWD meteorologist Thomas Schuster in Stuttgart on Monday. However, flooding like in the north is not an issue. "80 liters is still possible," explained Schneider after consulting with the flood forecasting center. At best, streams in the Black Forest could briefly burst their banks.

Even after the rainfall has subsided, it will remain too mild for the time of year with daily highs in the double-digit range. By the weekend, however, the weather situation will change and it will get colder from the north. Temperatures will then only be just above freezing during the day. There could even be snow towards Upper Swabia. However, the weather models are still subject to uncertainties, emphasized Schuster.

DWD warning report Baden-Württemberg Weather report Baden-Württemberg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de