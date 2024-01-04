Floods - Continuous rain: Flooding continues in the north and east

After high water and flooding in Bavaria, continuous rain is expected to continue in the state on Thursday. According to the German Weather Service, frequent showers are expected until midday, with continuous rain gradually subsiding in the low mountain ranges.

In the last few days, the rain in the north and east of Bavaria has caused many rivers to rise and led to flooding in some places. According to a spokesperson for the Flood Information Service (HND) of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment on Thursday, reporting level 3 is currently being exceeded at eight locations in Upper and Lower Franconia. These include the Franconian Saale near Bad Kissingen, the Steinach near Fürth am Berg and the Main near Mainleus. At reporting level 3, individual built-up properties, cellars and streets can be flooded.

The HND spokesperson was unable to give the all-clear for further flooding in the morning. The water levels would remain at a high level as long as the continuous rain continued.

Source: www.stern.de