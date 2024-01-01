Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsdwdfloodemergenciesflood situationcontinuous rainsaxony-anhaltenvironmentthuringian forestweatherflood riskthuringianew year

Continuous rain expected: Flood situation could worsen

 and Katherine Bradley
Weather - Continuous rain expected: Flood situation could worsen

Persistent rain is expected in the coming days, especially in the Thuringian Forest and the southern Harz region. As a result, the risk of flooding, which had eased somewhat in Thuringia on New Year's Day, could increase again, as the German Weather Service (DWD) and Thuringia's State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (Jena) announced on Monday.

Heavy continuous rain was forecast for the districts of Hildburghausen, Nordhausen, Saalfeld-Rudolstadt, Schmalkalden-Meiningen, Sonneberg, the Ilm district and the city of Suhl from Tuesday to Thursday. There is a risk of flooding in streams and smaller rivers as well as the danger of road flooding and landslides.

According to the state office, 40 to 60 liters of rain per square meter could fall in the southern Harz and Thuringian Forest within 48 hours, and up to 80 liters in congested areas. Snowfall is possible above 600 meters.

The precipitation could cause water levels in streams and rivers to rise rapidly from midday on Tuesday. The catchment areas in the area of the upper Werra and upper Saale, the upper Unstrut and the Bere and Zorge on the edge of the Harz are again particularly affected. Flood levels 1 or 2 could be reached locally, according to the state office.

Thuringian Flood Information Center

Source: www.stern.de

Latest