Weather - Continuous rain expected: Danger of flooding north of the Danube

The risk of flooding north of the Danube is also rising again due to continuous rainfall on Thursday night. Due to the previous flooding, the areas are reacting with rapid rises, as the Flood Information Service (HND) announced on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, there could therefore be isolated rises to reporting level 1. In this stage, small outbursts are possible in places. According to the HND, the risk of flooding is set to increase further over the course of the day.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects continuous rainfall of between 40 and 60 liters per square meter in 48 hours in the eastern low mountain ranges and the Alps on Thursday night. In congested areas, it is also possible that heavy rainfall could occur. According to the DWD, the unsettled and rainy weather is expected to continue until Sunday.

Info from the HND

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de