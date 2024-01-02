Flooding in Germany - Continuous rain exacerbates the risk of flooding: These maps show warnings and water levels

Several federal states are battling floods - and the fear that the situation will escalate is growing. "Lots of rain and a new danger for the dykes" was the headline on the "Wetter.de" portal on Tuesday morning. This is not a good outlook, especially as there had already been continuous rain for days before Christmas. Everything is wet and soggy.

The portal's meteorologists forecast heavy rain in the west on Tuesday. In northern Germany, the sky was gray in the morning and it rained heavily.

The German Weather Service (DWD) also warns in a recent video that it will "get turbulent again quite quickly" in the new year. The experts are expecting "quite a bit of rain and storms". They are also forecasting continuous rain in parts of Germany, which is expected to last until Thursday night. "From Lower Saxony to the Black Forest and in the eastern low mountain ranges, high amounts of rain in some places", summarizes the DWD. This precipitation could exacerbate the situation in the affected regions.

Flood situation in Lower Saxony particularly tense

It is still mainly the softened dykes that are exacerbating the fear of flood disasters. This is particularly true for Lower Saxony, parts of North Rhine-Westphalia and the south of Saxony-Anhalt. Many helpers have already been working in these regions for days. In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, two forests may no longer be entered due to the flooding. "Due to the rise in ground and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the stability of some trees is no longer guaranteed and some of them are already uprooting and falling over," the German Press Agency (dpa) quoted an order as saying.

Due to the general flooding situation, the many helpers are unlikely to be able to rest any time soon. The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) had around 1,000 volunteers on duty nationwide around the turn of the year, as the organization announced after the New Year.

Sources:"Wetter.de", German Weather Service / with material from dpa

See the photo spread: Grandma's chicken soup isn't the only thing that's a real winner for the immune system. These five recipes warm you up from the inside, strengthen your immune system and help fight a cold.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de