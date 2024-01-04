Storm - Continuous rain exacerbates flooding: end of precipitation in sight

According to the Ministry of the Environment,continuous rain has once again exacerbated the flooding situation in North Rhine-Westphalia. On Thursday, a ministry spokesperson reported rainfall of up to 35 liters per square meter within 24 hours, which had been added to the rainfall of the previous days. However, the water levels across the state had not yet reached the dimensions of the Christmas floods.

According to the NRW Ministry of the Interior, the number of emergency services in the flood areas has recently risen again from day to day. On Thursday morning, almost 2600 firefighters and THW helpers were deployed in flood protection throughout NRW. It is not expected that a flood situation like the one before Christmas will be reached, said a spokesperson. According to the ministry, sufficient sandbags are available in NRW. Lower Saxony has been helped with material.

According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), the continuous rain in NRW is expected to ease towards the weekend. Sunday should remain completely rain-free, as the DWD announced on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it is still expected to rain from time to time. For Thursday, however, the DWD reported continuous rain in places.

Flood warning levels were reached at a total of 53 out of 104 measuring stations on Thursday morning, according to the Ministry of the Environment. The highest warning level 3 was exceeded at three measuring stations in the Weser area and at one in the Nette area on the Lower Rhine. Warning level 3 warns that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. A large-scale operation may be necessary at the highest warning level.

Data from the Ruhrverband shows that 56 percent of the average long-term January rainfall has already fallen in the Ruhr catchment area in the first three days of the new year. The Ruhrverband is responsible for large parts of the drinking water supply in the Ruhr region and also operates reservoirs in the Sauerland region.

The city of Bonn reported on Thursday that the Rhine was rising rapidly. The maximum level is expected on Friday evening in the dimension of a medium flood. Flooding of some areas of the banks and paths through the parks close to the banks is to be expected. Barriers and signs are in place.

In Cologne, the peak of the flooding of the Rhine is expected during the night from Friday to Saturday, according to the city's drainage authorities. A water level of around 8.20 meters is expected at the Cologne gauge. "It's higher than usual at this time of year, but it's not dramatic," said a spokeswoman. Levels this high have been measured more frequently at the turn of the year in recent decades. They are prepared for this. "We are well protected," she emphasized, referring to a series of measures. The water level is expected to slowly fall again from Saturday.

