Continuous rain causes water levels in Rhineland-Palatinate to rise again

After a temporary slight easing, the water levels in the rivers and streams in Rhineland-Palatinate are likely to rise significantly again due to further rainfall. On Christmas Eve, the state's flood forecasting center referred to the German Weather Service's ongoing warning of continuous rain.

At the Maxau gauge on the Upper Rhine, the Rhine Flood Forecasting Center expected the water level to peak at 760 centimetres over the course of Sunday. In Mainz, the maximum level above a two-year flood of 600 centimetres is not expected to be reached until Tuesday. The water levels on the Upper Rhine are then expected to fall until the turn of the year. The Rhine is closed to shipping in the area of the Maxau gauge. At Speyer, Worms and Mainz, ships will have to travel slowly and in the middle of the Rhine.

On the Middle Rhine, water levels are reportedly continuing to rise due to the flood waves from the Moselle and Upper Rhine. Accordingly, the highest levels at the Kaub and Koblenz gauges are expected to reach 650 centimetres on Tuesday.

According to the information, the water levels on the Sieg and its tributaries have fallen slightly, but are still at a high level. The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of continuous rain throughout the area. The water levels could only fall again from the middle of the week.

Water levels have also risen sharply on the Lahn. By Monday, the water levels in Diez and Kalkofen could rise again slightly and level off at a high of 510 centimetres in Diez and 620 centimetres in Kalkofen. After that, water levels are expected to fall.

On the Moselle at the Trier gauge, the reported level of 600 centimetres was expected to be exceeded on Christmas Eve - and water levels could continue to rise until Boxing Day.

