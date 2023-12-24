Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdwdrhineland-palatinatecontinuous rainMosellesaint's everhinefloodflood forecasting centerrelaxationwater levelweatherupper rhinemainz

Continuous rain causes water levels in Rhineland-Palatinate to rise again

After a temporary slight easing, the water levels in the rivers and streams in Rhineland-Palatinate are likely to rise significantly again due to further rainfall. On Christmas Eve, the state's flood forecasting center referred to the German Weather Service's ongoing warning of continuous rain.

 and  James Williams
2 min read
The riverside meadow of the Rhine village of Kaltenengers is flooded by the high water of the....aussiedlerbote.de
The riverside meadow of the Rhine village of Kaltenengers is flooded by the high water of the Rhine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Continuous rain causes water levels in Rhineland-Palatinate to rise again

After a temporary slight easing, the water levels in the rivers and streams in Rhineland-Palatinate are likely to rise significantly again due to further rainfall. On Christmas Eve, the state's flood forecasting center referred to the German Weather Service's ongoing warning of continuous rain.

At the Maxau gauge on the Upper Rhine, the Rhine Flood Forecasting Center expected the water level to peak at 760 centimetres over the course of Sunday. In Mainz, the maximum level above a two-year flood of 600 centimetres is not expected to be reached until Tuesday. The water levels on the Upper Rhine are then expected to fall until the turn of the year. The Rhine is closed to shipping in the area of the Maxau gauge. At Speyer, Worms and Mainz, ships will have to travel slowly and in the middle of the Rhine.

On the Middle Rhine, water levels are reportedly continuing to rise due to the flood waves from the Moselle and Upper Rhine. Accordingly, the highest levels at the Kaub and Koblenz gauges are expected to reach 650 centimetres on Tuesday.

According to the information, the water levels on the Sieg and its tributaries have fallen slightly, but are still at a high level. The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of continuous rain throughout the area. The water levels could only fall again from the middle of the week.

Water levels have also risen sharply on the Lahn. By Monday, the water levels in Diez and Kalkofen could rise again slightly and level off at a high of 510 centimetres in Diez and 620 centimetres in Kalkofen. After that, water levels are expected to fall.

On the Moselle at the Trier gauge, the reported level of 600 centimetres was expected to be exceeded on Christmas Eve - and water levels could continue to rise until Boxing Day.

Report from the RLP flood forecasting center

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Water enters cellar and causes short circuit

After heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, water entered the boiler room of a house in Taura (district of Central Saxony) and caused a short circuit. According to the Chemnitz police department, initial findings indicate that there was no open fire. Three residents of the house - an 89-year-old...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Garbage can caused a major fire: one person died

One person has died from his injuries after a major fire in Düsseldorf. This was announced by the police and the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office on Sunday afternoon. Another person's life is in acute danger. A burning garbage can led to the fire in two apartment buildings on Saturday,...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest