Saxony-Anhalt - Continuous rain causes Harz rivers to swell

Continuous rain is forecast for the coming days - rising water levels are expected on the rivers in the Harz region. According to the flood forecasting center in Magdeburg on Thursday, the amount of precipitation in the Harz will total 60 to 90 liters per square meter by Sunday, and could even reach 100 liters in some places.

The rainfall of the past few days had already caused the water levels of the Bode, its tributaries and the Ilse to rise. At the Tanne/Warme Bode gauge, the reference value for the reporting limit was exceeded early on Thursday morning. Alert level 1 was reached at the Ilsenburg gauge. There are signs of a further rise to alert level 2 of 4. Alert levels 1 and 2 could also be reached on the Holtemme.

At level 2, towns and municipalities set up a control service, from level 3 there is a permanent watch service and measures to defend the dyke are started. At level 4, there is a risk to the general public, the economy and the functionality of water management facilities.

Saxony-AnhaltFlood Forecasting Center

Source: www.stern.de