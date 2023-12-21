Weather - Continuous rain and storm in NRW: Tree falls on train

Fallen trees and a flooded horse farm: continuous rain and storms left their mark on North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday. A tree crashed onto a regional train in Willebadessen at midday.

According to a police spokesperson, the train with its 200 passengers was unable to continue its journey and had to be cleared on the open track. As overhead lines were also affected, the line near Paderborn was to remain closed until the evening.

In Bielefeld, 60 firefighters and technical relief workers were deployed to a horse farm due to the incessant rain. Because the sewage network and the fields around the farm, which is located in a hollow, could no longer absorb the large amount of rainwater, the cellar there was flooded and at times threatened to flood other areas, said a spokesman for the fire department. At times, the water was more than one meter high on around 650 square meters and had to be pumped out with high-performance pumps.

Deutsche Bahn reported several restrictions on its NRW routes: Due to several trees on the tracks in the Sauerland region, rail travelers had to switch to buses between Neuenrade and Fröndenberg. A fallen tree also had to be removed on the line between Hagen and Witten. Long-distance connections from the north to NRW were also affected: Numerous IC and ICE connections from Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony or Hamburg were subject to restrictions and cancellations, according to Deutsche Bahn.

The German Weather Service had predicted stormy weather for Thursday. Wind speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour were to be expected. Where thunderstorms move through and in the mountains, there could also be heavy squalls. Several Christmas markets, including those in Essen, Duisburg and Düsseldorf, closed as a precaution.

Source: www.stern.de