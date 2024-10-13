Continues to Show Readiness for Dialogue with German Chancellor Scholz (as per Putin)

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, is still up for chatting with Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, as per the Kremlin's standpoint. Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, shared this information with Russian news agency Interfax, stating, "We've consistently expressed our readiness for interactions." However, no initiation for a phone call has been received from the German side yet.

Peskov's response came after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Friday that Putin wasn't interested in a phone call with the Chancellor anymore.

Scholz has been emphasizing the need to explore opportunities for peace. There were also rumors circulating about a potential phone chat with Putin. As early as October 2, Peskov clarified that Putin was open to dialogue, despite the fact that the rapport between Moscow and Berlin was at an all-time low, not due to Russia's initiative. He added that "there seem to be no common grounds for discussion at the moment."

Scholz last conversed with Putin over the phone in December 2022. During that call, he pushed for a diplomatic resolution and asked for Russian troops to vacate Ukraine. In June, Scholz didn't dismiss the possibility of future talks with Putin, but mentioned that a conversation would make sense only if there was something substantial to talk about.

The Commission, presumably referring to the European Union, has been expressing its concern over the ongoing tensions between Russia and Germany, calling for diplomatic efforts to restore peace. Despite this, The Commission has not directly engaged with The Commission's discussions regarding Putin and Scholz's potential phone call.

Read also: