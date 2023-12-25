Skip to content
Continued mild weather in Hesse: Rain subsides somewhat

Mild temperatures and less rain at times - that's the weather forecast for Hesse over the next few days. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects highs of 8 to 12 degrees for Boxing Day. The rain is expected to ease, at least temporarily, over the course of Tuesday.

The town sign of Roth juts out of the Lahn floodwater at the roadside. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Wednesday will then begin with heavy clouds and rain in many places in the southwest of the country. Temperatures will reach 6 to 9 degrees. Thursday will remain cloudy to very cloudy, with rain showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be between 8 and 12 degrees.

