Olympic Games in Paris - Continue on the gold course: One zero round is missing

Michael Jung rides on despite a fall in the first round of Jumping. The Eventing rider had a fall with his horse Chipmunk but remains in first place. If he achieves a zero-penalty round in the second round (3:00 PM), the 41-year-old professional from Horb will win his fourth golden medal at the Olympic Games.

Jung and Chipmunk incurred four penalty points on Monday in Versailles. However, Laura Collett collected 4.80 penalty points and dropped to third place behind Christopher Burton with Shadow Man.

Julia Krajewski rode without a fall and incurred only 0.40 penalty points for exceeding the set time. The rider from Warendorf is in eleventh place.

Wahler rides on after fall

Christoph Wahler rode the first round of Jumping despite a fall the previous day in the Cross-Country. The German team received an additional 200 penalty points for this and finished in fourteenth place in the final ranking. Gold went to Great Britain before France and the surprising team from Japan.

Wahler's start was only possible due to a special rule in the Olympic Games regulations. While a fall results in disqualification for the entire competition at all other Eventing competitions, it is possible at the Olympic Games to ride again after a positive veterinary inspection the next day. Wahler's horse Carjatan passed the vet check early on Monday morning.

However, Wahler was disqualified for the individual ranking. "98% of the entire story was good, but in the end it was a disastrous result," commented the 30-year-old from Bad Bevensen after his zero-penalty round in Jumping. "That's frustrating to see how Carjatan jumped today. It could have all been possible."

