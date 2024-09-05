- Contests featuring Tauzieh enthusiasts kick off – initiation in Mannheim

Collaboration, feeling the ground, and power: Starting at 9:00 AM today, teams from 25 countries will go head-to-head at the World Tug of War Championships in Mannheim. Apart from numerous European nations, there are also representatives from four African, four Asian, and the USA. Each team is made up of eight members, with their mission being to drag the opposing team four meters past the line.

As Corsin Wörner, Tug of War Director of the German Lawn Strength and Tug of War Association, explains, "It's mostly about power and perseverance, but technique plays an important role too, especially in competitive sports." The association has 25 tug of war clubs, with the majority located in Southern Germany. There are an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 enthusiasts, with about 20% being women.

Winter is all about hitting the gym, while summer is more about the rope

Timo Nopper from Simonswald near Freiburg loves the camaraderie that comes with this sport: "The unity at the rope is something else," says the 28-year-old. "If one person can't continue, it affects the whole team." Teams often travel far and wide, such as to Switzerland, the Netherlands, or England.

According to Wörner, athletes train year-round. In winter, they focus on strength training in the gym. As the World Championships approach, they spend more time practicing with the rope. "By summer, they're pulling the rope three or four times a week, but they still continue their strength training," says Wörner. Tug of war is played without gloves, and callouses and sore forearms are a common result.

Theresa Schwegler from Göppingen has been practicing this sport for 13 years. "Tug of war is often seen as a sport for overweight, strong men pulling a rope," says the 27-year-old. "But for us, it's always been a motivation to show that it's a sport that women can also participate in." It engages all muscles and requires a whole-body approach, including technique.

The goal is to move backwards in perfect harmony

"Each team develops its own technique, but it's important that the rope is off the ground," says Schwegler. All team members must take the same steps and apply equal pressure with their feet. "We have to move the same foot and apply the same force the whole time for us to work – that's what fascinates me, because there are eight people on the rope doing the same thing."

For 18-year-old Ben Zürn from Kirchzarten near Freiburg, understanding the ground is key to success in tug of war. "On a soft ground, you need to be able to stay solid, on a hard ground, you need to be quick and strong." You always have to adapt. "Then you just have to be the stronger one – mentally and physically."

According to Wörner, German teams are among the top contenders. Last year, for example, the U23 team won the world championships in Switzerland. The World Championships in Mannheim will continue until Sunday.

