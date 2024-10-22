Contentious leader receives support at FC Bayern Munich

The situation surrounding FC Bayern Munich's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, is up in the air, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. A power struggle over a potential contract extension has stirred up at the record champions, with the president stepping forward to address the matter.

Hainer, the supervisory board chairman and president of FC Bayern Munich, has voiced his support for Dreesen, stating, "We are generally pleased with our board, led by chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen. Our on-pitch performance is strong, and we expect to present impressive financial figures at the upcoming annual general meeting."

According to "Manager Magazin," there's a possibility that Dreesen, who took over from Oliver Kahn, could be let go if he's unwilling to agree to a new contract with the Munich-based club. Dreesen's contract ends at the season's close, and a decision on his future may be made during the upcoming supervisory board meeting on November 11.

Insider scoop: High odds of Dreesen staying on board

Even though FC Bayern traditionally avoids commenting on internal matters or public rumors, "Kicker" has declared that there's a "very high" chance that Dreesen will remain as CEO in the upcoming season, suggesting an extension of his contract.

The "Manager Magazin" reports that there are dissatisfied members within the supervisory board when it comes to CEO Dreesen. The botched media deal for the Bundesliga, in which Dreesen, as a member of the DFL presidium, was involved, is considered one of the reasons behind their discontent. Following an arbitration court decision partially favoring DAZN in the legal dispute with the association, the DFL was forced to repeat the auction for media rights.

