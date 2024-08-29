- Contentious interaction among teenage gatherings at an open-air swimming venue - casualties

Outside the local community pool in Hildesheim, a heated argument between some teens erupted. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old ended up getting hurt. The authorities are looking into charges of severe physical harm, as stated in an evening update. During the preliminary inquiry, two potential suspects, 13 and 16 years old, were identified. It seemed to be a feud between two different groups.

Initial reports suggested that tensions had been running high between individuals from the two factions on the pool premises, eventually escalating outside. A physical brawl ensued between various individuals from both sides. A 16-year-old suffered a minor neck laceration, and a 14-year-old was left with a head injury, as per statements.

Upon arrival at the scene, the authorities found that most of one group had already departed. "The details and true sequence of events from this evening remain unclear and are being further explored as we move forward in our investigation," the police stated.

The argument between the teens that led to the injuries occurred near the same community pool in Hildesheim where they usually spent their free time. The authorities plan to visit the Hildesheim swimming pool again as part of their investigation into the incident.

