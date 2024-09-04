- Contender unveils his strategy for shedding 40 kilos within a year

On this Wednesday night, much like other prospective contenders, the tri-father hailing from Aukrug, Schleswig-Holstein, had attempted his luck on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" multiple times. The third episode of the extravaganza titled "The 3-Million-Euro Week" was centered around "Last Chance," ensuring all contestants had progressed past the preliminary rounds, with some even making it to the hot seat, alas, to their eventual downfall.

Benjamin Boritzka had secured a seat in the selection round an astounding nine times, yet he never managed to secure a spot on the hot seat. As relevant clips were showcased, Günther Jauch, the host, inquired, "Do you harbor self-doubt, blame the system or whatnot?" To which, the 41-year-old joked, "Firstly, I'm thrilled, I've noticed I've shed some weight each time." Upon questioning his methods, he divulged, "I eat only once a day." Jauch acknowledged, "That's not much," but he strictly consumed a solitary meal daily and then abstained from eating for 24 hours, resulting in a 40-kilogram weight loss within a year.

The primary reason for his weight gain was attributed to his wife's first pregnancy, which transformed him from a fitness enthusiast into a devoted family man. When his physician diagnosed him with high blood pressure and other health concerns associated with obesity, he decided to repurpose his previous role as a personal trainer and adopt a one-meal-a-day regimen.

This "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" aspirant resides with his family in a camper van, a dream realized thanks to his wife's shared enthusiasm. However, due to his daughter commencing school and his job as a truck driver, he is now on the hunt for an apartment.

Alas, he succumbed to the question, "Which state primarily inhabits the island of Pulau Ujong? A: Thailand, B: Singapore, C: Cambodia, or D: Vietnam. He chose Thailand, but it should have been Singapore. Armed with his three safety nets, he plummeted to the security net of 16,000 euros, securing him a spot in the final on Thursday, where all contestants breaching the 16,000 euro threshold had a shot at winning three million euros, provided they were willing to invest a portion of their already amassed prizes.

Unfortunately, the evening's unsuccessful contestant was Tobias Pietsch from Freiburg. Proprietor of a hemp shop, he believed he had the answer to the 1,000 euro question: "Regardless of whether someone vocalizes themselves loudly or whispers, mumbles or articulates clearly - it's all essentially... A: catchphrases, B: quotes, C: clichés, or D: idioms. He opted for answer C, unknowingly forfeiting D and walking away with 500 euros. In 2019, he slipped from 64,000 euros to 500 euros as he strategically saved his jokers. Following his defeat, he reportedly wept profusely yet also acknowledged that wealth did not equate to happiness.

