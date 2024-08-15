Skip to content
Contaminated water at a further German military site?

Now, the district of Euskirchen, after Cologne, is affected: A fence around a drinks water container was cut through. It remains unclear whether the water was contaminated. A barracks is also supplied from there.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
A warning is issued for Mechernich in Euskirchen district to refrain from using utility water.
Mechernich, North Rhine-Westphalia: Following the discovery of a cut fence at a municipal water tower, the local health authority warns against using the water. The water tower also supplies the Mechernich military base, as stated on the city's website. Investigations are underway to determine if the water is contaminated within the next few hours.

The city reports that the drinking water may be contaminated and pose health risks. This warning comes in light of recent incidents at the Cologne military base.

In Cologne, the Air Force Base Cologne-Wahn was closed on Wednesday due to suspected sabotage of the water supply. A hole was found in a fence leading to the base's waterworks, and the military reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations.

In Mechernich, residents are advised not to use tap water for drinking, showering, or cooking until further notice. Approximately 10,000 people are affected, including those in the towns of Strempt, Roggendorf, Breitenbenden, Weißenbrunnen, and Denrath, which also receive water from the tower.

A damaged fence was discovered on the grounds of the municipal water tower in the afternoon. The city stated, "Due to unauthorized access to the municipal water system in Mechernich, there is a possibility of health-endangering contamination of the drinking water."

The city authorities in Mechernich are currently investigating potential contamination in their water supply, as Germany's military base in Mechernich also uses water from the same tower. The recent closure of the Air Force Base Cologne-Wahn due to suspected sabotage has raised concerns, as both incidents involve water supply systems in Germany.

