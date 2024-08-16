Consumption of water in the German military facilities situated in Cologne-Maloon isn't tainted.

On a bustling Wednesday, there's a stir in Germany: Suspicions of sabotage to the water supply system at a military base in Cologne-Wahn surface. The area is cordoned off, and similar reports start coming in from other barracks. But fear not, the situation seems to be under control soon enough.

Investigations at the Cologne-Wahn air force base reveal no anomalies in the water supply. The German military officially declares, "No violations of the German Drinking Water Regulation limits were detected. The water is safe to use again," announced the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces in Berlin.

The barracks were shut down on Wednesday itself following the sabotage suspicion. The military had alerted the police after an unidentified person was reportedly spotted on the premises. However, initial searches came up empty-handed. A hole was discovered in the fence leading to the waterworks of the barracks, indicating possible intrusion.

The military also reported "unusual water readings" and launched further probes. The water supply to the barracks was temporarily halted. Soldiers were supplied with water canisters. Initially, investigations were focused on trespassing by unknown individuals. The state security department was also involved.

Reports from Geilenkirchen and Mechernich

After the incident at Cologne-Wahn, similar reports emerged from locations in Geilenkirchen and Mechernich. But just like Cologne-Wahn, the all-clear was eventually given in these locations as well. The water supplies were found to be uncontaminated.

On Thursday, an inspection at the Christoph-Probst barracks of the German military in Garching near Munich uncovered damage to a side gate. A spokesperson for the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces in Berlin confirmed this, but added that there's no indication of any unauthorized access to the barracks. There is no current association with the water supply sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn air force base.

After reviewing the findings from Geilenkirchen and Mechernich, the water supplies were confirmed to be safe and there was no evidence of sabotage.

