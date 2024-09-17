Consuming between 1 and 3 cups of coffee daily might boost heart health, according to recent research.

Moderate intake of caffeine, which includes around 1 to 3 cups of coffee or tea daily, was found to be linked to a lower risk of contracting multiple cardiometabolic diseases, as stated by the study's main author, Dr. Chaofu Ke, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Soochow University in Suzhou, China.

Cardiometabolic multimorbidity, or CM, refers to the co-occurrence of at least two cardiometabolic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Dr. Ke noted that coffee and caffeine consumption could potentially play a significant protective role in various stages of CM development.

The researchers examined data from over 360,000 individuals in the UK Biobank, a prominent biomedical database and research resource. Those analyzed did not have any cardiometabolic diseases at the beginning.

The participants' self-reported caffeine consumption through coffee, black tea, or green tea, as well as the cardiometabolic diseases they developed, were included in the study data, as published on Tuesday in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Individuals who consumed moderate amounts of caffeine had a lower risk of developing new onset cardiometabolic multimorbidity. The risk decreased by 48.1% for those who had 1 to 3 cups daily, and by 40.7% for those who consumed 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine daily, compared to nonsippers or light drinkers, according to Dr. Ke.

Dr. Gregory Marcus, an associate chief of cardiology for research and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, commended the study's large sample size and use of multiple biomarkers.

Marcus stated that lowered heart health risks in the study add to the growing evidence supporting the idea that caffeine, and substances containing caffeine like coffee and tea, can positively affect cardiovascular health.

What researchers still don't know

While the study's methodology and results are strong and align with existing data on caffeine and heart health, there are still questions regarding the extent of the relationship between caffeine and heart health, Marcus said.

According to Marcus, it is vital to exercise caution when inferring causal effects between caffeine, tea, and coffee and reduced risks of cardiovascular diseases. Since the study is observational, it only demonstrates a link between caffeine and heart health; other factors may actually be the reasons for the improved heart health.

It's possible that the observed protective effects do not truly exist, and the positive associations are instead explained by an unmeasured or unknown determinant, Marcus added. For instance, those more likely to consume such substances may also have healthier diets or engage in more physical activity.

The study did not consider the impact of caffeine from carbonated beverages or energy drinks, leaving researchers unable to conclude whether those substances would also have a positive effect, according to Dr. Ke.

Should you start drinking coffee?

Various studies suggest benefits from caffeine consumption.

Dr. Marcus mentioned several studies indicating a lower risk of diabetes. Contrary to common belief, higher caffeine consumption in coffee is associated with experiencing a lower risk of abnormal heart rhythms, he said, citing his and other research.

However, most of this research is observational, and a single study showed mixed results, with higher caffeine intake linked to additional daily step counts but less sleep.

Although the new study should give comfort to coffee and tea enthusiasts, Dr. Marcus warned that it wasn't necessarily a reason to establish a regular caffeine routine.

“More is not necessarily better,” Dr. Marcus emphasized.

“Even if caffeine, coffee, and tea in the amounts described in this study are indeed healthy, there is also strong evidence that high-dose caffeine, particularly when combined in artificial concoctions like energy drinks, may cause hazardous and even dangerous heart rhythm issues.”

The findings suggest that moderate consumption of caffeine, often through coffee or tea, can potentially contribute to improved wellness by reducing the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity. Regularly drinking coffee or tea, within the recommended ranges, may contribute to better health, as suggested by numerous studies.

However, it's essential to maintain a balanced approach, considering that excessive caffeine intake, especially when combined in energy drinks, has been linked to potential heart rhythm issues and other health problems.

Read also: