Consumer prices rose by 5.8 percent in 2023

Consumer prices rose significantly in Rhineland-Palatinate last year. As announced by the State Statistical Office in Bad Ems on Thursday, the annual average price increase was 5.8 percent higher than in the previous year. This was the second-highest increase in the state since the time series began in 1995. Only in 2022 was inflation in Rhineland-Palatinate even higher at 6.6 percent.

After inflation reached a record level of plus 8.6 percent in January 2023, it eased significantly in the following months, the statisticians reported. By the middle of the year, the inflation rate had fallen to just over six percent. In December, inflation was then 3.5 percent higher than in the same month of the previous year. In November, the inflation rate was three percent.

Consumers had to dig deeper than average into their pockets for food in 2023 as a whole, the state office explained. Food prices had risen by an annual average of 11.8 percent. The sharpest price increases were for dairy products and eggs (up 17.6 percent). Energy prices rose by an average of 5.6 percent in Rhineland-Palatinate last year.

