Household - Consumer advice center wants 139 euros climate money for everyone

To relieve the burden of high energy prices, the consumer associations are calling for a climate money of 139 euros for every citizen. Consumers have already been paying a surcharge on gas, oil and fuel since 2021 due to the CO2 price without receiving sufficient relief in return, argued Thomas Engelke from the Federation of German Consumer Organizations on ARD. The CO2 price will continue to rise in the coming year. "We demand that the government does everything it can to ensure that a climate money is introduced as quickly as possible."

The climate money is a concept in the coalition agreement between the SPD, Greens and FDP. According to this, a "social compensation mechanism" is to be created to compensate for an increase in the price of CO2. The German government argues that citizens would already be relieved because the state would cover the EEG levy in the electricity price. Almost all of the revenue from the CO2 price would therefore flow back to the people.

According to the consumer associations, however, this does not work out. The government's total income from the CO2 price is significantly higher than the direct relief. The vzbv calculates that consumers would have to receive climate money of 139 euros to compensate for the past three years. For a family of four, that would be 556 euros. "I would like to see that in consumers' accounts," said energy expert Engelke.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de