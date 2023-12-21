Bundesliga - Consultations at BVB: Will Terzic continue?

BVB fans in Dortmund are eagerly awaiting the regular closed-door meeting of the club's management with possible discussions on the future collaboration with coach Edin Terzic.

According to consistent media reports, there is still a tendency for the 41-year-old and sporting director Sebastian Kehl to lead the team out of the crisis in the coming year. Among others, the "Ruhr Nachrichten" wrote this.

Starting today, BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke, Kehl and advisor Matthias Sammer are to discuss the matter - according to the "Bild" newspaper, this will also include Terzic. The coach came under even more criticism after Tuesday's 1:1 draw against FSV Mainz 05. When asked whether he believed he would still be BVB coach in the new year, Terzic replied after the final whistle: "Of course I believe in it."

After six competitive matches without a win, Dortmund are only in fifth place, 15 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Media reports of an alleged player revolt against the coach had already caused additional controversy before the match against Mainz. Watzke immediately denied that players had asked him to replace Terzic.

