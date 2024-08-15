- Construction works between Hamburg and Berlin - long lockdown

Passengers traveling between Hamburg and Berlin should expect significant disruptions starting Friday evening for approximately four months due to construction work. The route will be closed from 10 PM until December 14.

Long-distance trains will be rerouted westwards via Stendal, Salzwedel, Uelzen, and Lüneburg, adding 45 minutes to the journey. Additionally, only one long-distance train per hour will run between the two largest German cities, down from the previous two.

For commuters between Hamburg and Wittenberge, a replacement bus service will be established, also serving Ludwigslust. These connections are already incorporated into online timetables and can be accessed accordingly.

There will also be disruptions for passengers between Hamburg and Schwerin, where construction work is taking place until September 29. No ICE trains will run during this period, with direct replacement buses available. Additionally, one daily Intercity train will operate via Lübeck.

This is the first of two extended closure periods between Hamburg and Berlin. Starting in August next year, a comprehensive renovation, or "Generalsanierung," will begin, leading to more long-term disruptions for passengers.

Other long-distance trains might need to adjust their routes due to the disruptions in Hamburg-Berlin services. Passengers utilizing the replacement bus service between Hamburg and Wittenberge should be aware that their journey may take longer than usual.

