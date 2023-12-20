Traffic - Construction work on Munich S-Bahn: delays in January

Due to construction work, passengers on Munich's S-Bahn will have to be prepared for delays and timetable changes in January. The airport lines S1 and S8 are affected, as announced by Deutsche Bahn on Wednesday. From January 2 to 22, various sections will be interrupted in different construction phases. The overhead lines will be renewed during the three weeks. According to Deutsche Bahn, there will be bus replacement services.

Various sections of the eastern branch of the S8 are to be interrupted for three weeks from January 2. According to Deutsche Bahn, replacement buses will run every 10 minutes during peak times. The S1 can initially be used as an alternative to and from the airport. However, on the two weekends from January 12 to 15 and 19 to 22, parts of the S1 will also be closed. For this reason, Munich Airport can only be reached by replacement buses on these weekends.

Information from the railroad

