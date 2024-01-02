Traffic - Construction work hinders traffic on the Riedbahn

Rail commuters have to prepare for a major line closure at the start of the new year. The Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim will be affected from January 1, 2024, 11.00 pm. Preparatory work will be carried out here for three weeks in preparation for a large-scale refurbishment in the second half of the year. The closure will affect long-distance, regional and freight services in Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate

Regional commuters will be able to get around with a total of 150 replacement buses and around 1000 journeys per day. At a press event this Tuesday (9 a.m. and 10 a.m.), Deutsche Bahn will provide information on how the replacement services have started. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine. According to Deutsche Bahn, passengers must be prepared for delays of around 30 minutes, and the usual stops in the region will be canceled.

DB on Riedbahn Press release Replacement services PM Main-Weser-Bahn

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de