Traffic - Construction work hinders rail traffic: closures at the start of the year

Rail commuters will have to prepare for two major line closures in Hesse at the start of the new year. The Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim will be affected from January 1, 2024, 23:00. Preparatory work will be carried out here for three weeks in preparation for a major refurbishment in the second half of the year. The closure will affect long-distance, regional and freight services in three federal states.

Regional commuters will be able to get on with a total of 150 replacement buses and around 1000 journeys per day. At a press event this Tuesday (9 a.m. and 10 a.m.), Deutsche Bahn will provide information on how the replacement services have started. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine. According to Deutsche Bahn, passengers must be prepared for delays of around 30 minutes, and usual stops in the region will be canceled.

From January 2 to February 18, a section of the Main-Weser-Bahn will also be closed - for the last time before the S6 can run on its own tracks between Frankfurt West and Bad Vilbel after years of work. During the closure, trains between Central Hesse, Wetterau and Frankfurt will be diverted or canceled, and replacement buses will be on the way. The closure also has consequences for long-distance services, with many trains in Frankfurt stopping at Südbahnhof instead of Hauptbahnhof.

DB on Riedbahn Press release Replacement services PM Main-Weser-Bahn

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de