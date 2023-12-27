Liquefied natural gas - Construction work for LNG pipeline: Criticism from fisheries expert

Fisheries expert Christopher Zimmermann has criticized the planned extension of the construction period for the connection pipeline of the Rügen liquefied natural gas (LNG ) terminal. "To be honest, I find it frightening," the head of the Thünen Institute of Baltic Sea Fisheries told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

The responsible approval authority announced on Wednesday that the gas network operator Gascade had applied for permission to build on the first section of the pipeline in January and February. A draft of the approval should therefore be published on Thursday. The first section runs through the Greifswald Bodden - the herring's nursery - among other places.

Zimmermann said that his institute had said that the work should definitely stop by December 31. Herring were already gathering off the coast of Rügen. They were waiting to migrate to their spawning grounds. In his opinion, the work should be interrupted until mid-May so as not to endanger the herring, which are already under pressure. However, this would probably not be considered further for cost reasons.

Gascade, on the other hand, assumes that the spawning season will start in March. The area affected is also small. It is a matter of restoring reefs and underwater soil. The dredgers planned for this work had to dredge the trench elsewhere because it had silted up again due to the storm of the century in October, according to Gascade. The planned work did not affect the migration of the herring.

Zimmermann contradicted this. The work was planned at strategically important points for the herring.

Statement from the mining authority

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de