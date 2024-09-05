- Construction site mishap: location under investigation

Following an unfortunate crane mishap at the Thuringian Bleilochtalsperre, resulting in one fatality, the law enforcement, alongside others, will conduct a thorough investigation. Furthermore, it's suspected that one individual sustained serious injuries, while three others are believed to have sustained minor injuries. This information was disclosed by a police representative to Deutsche Presse-Agentur upon request. More details regarding the incident will be shared publicly on Thursday.

Regarded as Germany's largest reservoir, the Bleilochtalsperre witnessed a construction crane collapsing unexpectedly on a bridge that spans across it, on Wednesday afternoon. The accident left the construction site looking like a chaotic pile of debris. The incident unfolded in Saaldorf, a division of Bad Lobenstein, situated in the Saale-Orla district.

At the time of reporting in the evening, the identity of the deceased had yet to be ascertained, the police representative noted. The recovery of the body took place during Wednesday afternoon hours, with the victim trapped beneath the collapsed crane. A multitude of emergency services, including the police, rescue services, fire department, and local authorities, were present at the scene.

After examining the debris, it was discovered that the collapsed crane had damaged a leaded gasket in one of the pipes, potentially causing chemical leakage. Subsequently, experts from the environmental agency were called to inspect and manage the situation.

