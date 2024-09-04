- Construction site inferno in Greifswald: details needed to pinpoint origin

A blaze that erupted during some roofing assignments at a construction site in Greifswald might have stemmed from drifting embers, as per a fire specialist's analysis. The inspector was on the scene early in the day, confirmed a police representative. The origin of the flying embers will be determined during the forthcoming assessment. Arson allegations for negligence are still being investigated.

Originally, the estimated damage was around one million euros, but the police later reported potential harm up to two million euros.

Smoke plume and major response

The blaze on Tuesday result in an evident smoke plume over Greifswald and prompted a substantial response. Over 600 square meters of roofing felt went up in flames. The workers managed to exit the building securely. A firefighter was transferred to the medical team due to heat fatigue. According to the fire specialist, the wind stirred up the flames, as mentioned by the police.

A brand-new residential area is under construction at the construction site to the east of Greifswald's city center along the Ryck river. Per the fire department, three propane gas tanks were found on the roof, utilized for welding. Two of them were empty, while the third was still filled up.

The police presence was significant at the construction site due to the arson allegations. The new investigation findings led the police to estimate potential damage up to two million euros.

