- Construction site inferno generates smoky haze over Greifswald

Situation involving a blaze at a building site close to Greifswald's city heart resulted in a significant event. The city was covered in a sizable, conspicuous cloud of grim smog for some time. It was revealed that the city authorities were dealing with a blaze engulfing numerous square meters of roofing material on a structure under construction for a new residential complex east of the city's center, near the Ryck river.

An exhausted firefighter was transported to emergency services. The fire department is conducting checks to ensure no one is trapped on the second and third floors.

Public Alert

Residents were instructed to keep their windows and doors closed and switch off their ventilation and air conditioning systems. The smog dispersed rapidly, according to the city. Throughout the afternoon, the fire department managed to bring the firefighting efforts to a halt using a turntable ladder.

Besides continuing the firefighting efforts, a layer of foam was to be spread over the fire to lessen its intensity. The police have initiated investigations. Reports of an explosion surfaced soon after the fire began.

The fire spread across numerous square meters of roofing material, causing significant damage. Due to the fire, the city's emergency services were called to transport an exhausted firefighter.

Read also: