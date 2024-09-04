- Construction site blaze initiated due to roofing operations

A blaze erupted during roof repairs at a construction site in Greifswald, as per the police's report. A specialist is examining the fire's origin at the site today, revealing that it spread over about 600 square meters on Tuesday.

Fortunately, the workers managed to evacuate the building safely. The preliminary damage estimate hovers around one million euros. Procedures for potential careless arson have commenced as an investigation.

Three propane gas cylinders, utilized for welding, were discovered on the roof. Two of them were emptied, while the third was fully charged, based on the fire department's account on Tuesday evening.

This construction site for a forthcoming residential district close to Greifswald's city center experienced a significant incident on Tuesday. In the middle of the day, a thick smog of smoke could be seen engulfing the city. A firefighter had to be transported to the medical services due to exhaustion from the intense heat.

The fire at the construction site significantly affected the forthcoming residential district in Greifswald's city center. Subsequently, the affected construction site will require extensive repairs and renovations.

